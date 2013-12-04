Published on Dec 4, 2013

In his new book, GOLIATH: Life and Loathing in Greater Israel, award-winning journalist and New York Times bestselling author Max Blumenthal takes readers on an eye-opening journey through the badlands and high roads of Israel-Palestine. Based on four years of research and on-the-ground reporting, the book is an unflinching, unprecedented work of journalism which depicts a startling portrait of Israeli society under siege from increasingly authoritarian politics.



GOLIATH illuminates the momentous political and social transitions occurring in greater Israel, with a particular focus on the effects of these changes on the people themselves -- both Jews and Palestinians. Blumenthal charts the progression of Israel's current crisis through the 2012 Israeli national elections, and against the historical backdrop of the cataclysmic events of 1948 that haunt the Holy Land to this day.



The New America Foundation hosted a discussion about his book and what his findings mean for the potential of peace in one of the world's most contested regions.



Join the conversation online using #GOLIATH and following @NatSecNAF on Twitter.



Participants

Max Blumenthal

Author, GOLIATH: Life and Loathing in Greater Israel



Peter Bergen

Director, National Security Program



http://newamerica.net/events/2013/gol...