The Making of Morgan Hurd's Gymnastics Floor Routine | All Around | Bonus

Morgan is really excited about her new Floor Routine for the Olympic season: "I picked out a Chinese inspired piece, just because my very first Floor Routine I competed as elite was Asian inspired so I wanted to go back to that and I'm very excited about it."

Enjoy watching Morgan and her Choreograph Dominic Zito working on and improving every part of the routine!



