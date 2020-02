Published on Feb 7, 2020

The FIFA eWorld Cup™ is an annual tournament organised by FIFA in partnership with EA SPORTS™. At the Grand Final of the FIFA eWorld Cup, 32 players who qualified via the EA SPORTS™ FIFA Global Series battle it out for the biggest prize of all – the title of FIFA eWorld Cup champion, a big cash prize and a trip to The Best FIFA Football Awards™.





Follow the FIFA eWorld Cup on:

https://www.facebook.com/FIFAeWorldCup

https://twitter.com/FIFAeWorldCup

https://www.youtube.com/fifatv

https://www.fifa.com/fifaeworldcup/