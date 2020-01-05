All The EMOTIONAL Moments Of The 2020 Golden Globe Awards!

Published on Jan 5, 2020

The Golden Globes had plenty of funny, shocking, and awkward moments. But what really got me were the emotional moments. I kid you not, I shed a couple tears tonight!



There were so many moments to talk about, but I’m here to talk about the tear jerking moments.



And grab your tissues because emotions were running high!



Let’s start with Tom Hanks who was honored with the Cecil B. DeMille award.



It was a huge honor and just the montage before his acceptance speech was enough to get me emotional. But his speech set me over the edge.



When he thanked his wife there wasn’t a dry eye in the audience or at home. You have to see it for yourself.



I mean, my heart can’t take it! And neither could fans on Twitter.



One person said quote, “HARD TO NOT CRY WHEN TOM HANKS CRIES.”



And another said quote, “I MEAN. WOW. #TomHanks is a worldwide treasure and we need to protect him at all costs. Also, excuse me while I wipe up the entire lake of tears I shed during his speech. @tomhanks”



BRB still crying over this entire moment.



And if that wasn’t enough to make you shed a tear, let’s talk about Kate McKinnon presenting Ellen DeGeneres with the Carol Burnett Award.



She opened up about how Ellen made her feel comfortable with her sexuality and how she’s paved the way for many people in the LGBTQ+ community in Hollywood.



And fans are really connecting with this moment as well.



One person tweeted saying quote, “I became super emotional watching Ellen DeGeneres--that people sought to dim her light is unacceptable. All I can say is, Equality is non-negotiable. And @RepHartzler --your discriminatory + hateful views on the LGBTQ+ community have no place in Congress.”



And another said quote, “It was amazing, and so was Kate Mckinnon’s introduction. It was just what I needed today. The world needs more Ellen’s.”



And we couldn’t agree more!



The last emotional moment we will talk about for today, because I don’t want you all crying too much, is Jennifer Anniston talking about the Australian fires.



Many celebs brought attention to the tragic fires that are currently happening in Australia.



Jenn read Russell Crowe’s acceptance speech for him because he is back home in Australia helping his family affected by the fires.



She got choked up when reading it and fans talked about this moment on Twitter.



One fan tweeted saying quote, “No, YOU were getting emotional watching Jennifer Aniston fighting off tears reading Russell Crowe's acceptance speech on the Australia fires.”



And another said quote, “Jennifer Aniston did a superb job hosting and reading out Russel Crowe’s message with sincerity and empathy”



And we totally get it. The fires are tragic and we’d like to help however we can.



In our description we’ve linked some ways to donate and get involved. Please consider donating if you are able to!



Australian Fires donation link: https://twitter.com/Pink/status/12133...





