Published on Oct 12, 2019

Turkish airstrikes have hit 181 targets during its military operation in northern Syria.

Turkish army destroyed Kurdish People's Protection Units (YPG) targets 30 km east of the Euphrates River.

The airstrikes hit the border towns of Ras al-Ain, Qamasli and the rural areas of Derik.

Turkey said that it aims to eliminate terrorism, not to target civilians or allied countries' interests.