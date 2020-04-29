Backstreet Boys - Larger than Life | Guitar Cover by BSBOfficial China

Hey BSB Army!
This is me, the founder of BSBOfficial China! Due to this quarantine, all our lives had become more boring, and besides the new DNA world tour video, I can't think of anything to upload, but don't worry, this channel is always alive! I am just thinking of doing this guitar cover of a legendary BSB song LARGER THAN LIFE to entertain us! And lol thanks to this quarantine, I get to motivate myself to make live more fun and learn new songs. I hope you guys enjoy my guitar cover! STAY SAFE AND HEALTHY!
If you guys like it, pls feel free to share it with the boys!!
Guitar: ESP LTD SCT-607B 7 STRING