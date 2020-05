Published on May 27, 2020

More Celebrity News ►► http://bit.ly/SubClevverNews

#jamecharles #nikitadragun #tatiwestbrook



Believe it or not, it’s been an entire year since the James Charles/Tati Westbrook drama went down, and honestly we’ve all come a long way. Especially James, which rings true when his good friend Nikita Dragun can jokingly throw some shade his way for his original apology video.





I mean, I know time is moving at a weird pace these days, but the James Charles/Tati Westbrook drama feels like it was yesterday and 10 years ago all at the same time.







For More Clevver Visit:

Find us on Facebook: http://facebook.com/clevver

Keep up with us on Instagram: http://instagr.am/Clevver

Follow us on Twitter: http://twitter.com/ClevverTV

Tweet Me: http://www.twitter.com/sussan_mourad