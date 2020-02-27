Men's Beach Volleyball Gold Medal Match | Rio 2016 Full Replay | Throwback Thursday

Published on Feb 27, 2020

Relive one of the most iconic moments of Rio 2016: the Men's Final in Beach Volleyball at Copacabana beach. The Brazilian team Alison/Bruno Schmidt wanted to bring the gold medal back to Brazil, the country with the most Olympic medals in beach volleyball ever! The Italian duo Lupo/Nicolai wanted to define a new path with their first title in the history of this Olympic sport. Enjoy watching this breathtaking beach volleyball finale of the 2016 Olympic Summer Games in Rio!



