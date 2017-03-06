FIFA Conference for Equality and Inclusion - Part3

Published on Mar 6, 2017

14:00 - KEYNOTE CONVERSATION

* Karina LeBlanc (Former Canadian goalkeeper & UNICEF ambassador)

* Clarence Seedorf (FIFA Legend)



Session III

14:30 STRENGTH IN DIVERSITY: ACHIEVING INCLUSION IN/THROUGH SPORTS

Topics

- Empowering women from diverse backgrounds

- Ensuring inclusion in sport and diversity in leadership

- Fighting racism and sexism in sport

- Sports as tool for inclusion and humanitarian work

Panellists

* Abhijeet Barse (Chief Executive Director, Slum Soccer)

* Vladimir Borkovic (Network Director, streetfootballworld)

* Thomas Hitzlsperger (Former captain of the German men’s national team)

* Raha Moharrak (First Saudi woman to conquer Mount Everest)

* Hala Ousta (Diversity and Inclusion Manager, Scottish Football Association)



15:45 - Wrap-up and Q&A



16:10 - CLOSING REMARKS

FIFA Secretary General Fatma Samoura