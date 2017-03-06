FIFA Conference for Equality and Inclusion - Part3

FIFATV 1,553,0981.5M
202 views
Rating is available when the video has been rented.
This feature is not available right now. Please try again later.
Published on Mar 6, 2017

14:00 - KEYNOTE CONVERSATION
* Karina LeBlanc (Former Canadian goalkeeper & UNICEF ambassador)
* Clarence Seedorf (FIFA Legend)

Session III
14:30 STRENGTH IN DIVERSITY: ACHIEVING INCLUSION IN/THROUGH SPORTS
Topics
- Empowering women from diverse backgrounds
- Ensuring inclusion in sport and diversity in leadership
- Fighting racism and sexism in sport
- Sports as tool for inclusion and humanitarian work
Panellists
* Abhijeet Barse (Chief Executive Director, Slum Soccer)
* Vladimir Borkovic (Network Director, streetfootballworld)
* Thomas Hitzlsperger (Former captain of the German men’s national team)
* Raha Moharrak (First Saudi woman to conquer Mount Everest)
* Hala Ousta (Diversity and Inclusion Manager, Scottish Football Association)

15:45 - Wrap-up and Q&A

16:10 - CLOSING REMARKS
FIFA Secretary General Fatma Samoura

  • Category

  • License

    • Standard YouTube License
When autoplay is enabled, a suggested video will automatically play next.

Up next

to add this to Watch Later

Add to