FIFA Conference for Equality and Inclusion - Part3

14:00 - KEYNOTE CONVERSATION
* Karina LeBlanc (Former Canadian goalkeeper & UNICEF ambassador)
* Clarence Seedorf (FIFA Legend)
Session III
14:30 STRENGTH IN DIVERSITY: ACHIEVING INCLUSION IN/THROUGH SPORTS
Topics
- Empowering women from diverse backgrounds
- Ensuring inclusion in sport and diversity in leadership
- Fighting racism and sexism in sport
- Sports as tool for inclusion and humanitarian work
Panellists
* Abhijeet Barse (Chief Executive Director, Slum Soccer)
* Vladimir Borkovic (Network Director, streetfootballworld)
* Thomas Hitzlsperger (Former captain of the German men’s national team)
* Raha Moharrak (First Saudi woman to conquer Mount Everest)
* Hala Ousta (Diversity and Inclusion Manager, Scottish Football Association)
15:45 - Wrap-up and Q&A
16:10 - CLOSING REMARKS
FIFA Secretary General Fatma Samoura