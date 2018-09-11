EU obsessed with cutting migration 'regardless of human cost', report claims

Loading...
Working...
Report says migrants are dying because of the European political situation.…READ MORE : http://www.euronews.com/2018/09/11/eu...What are the top stories today? Click to watch: https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list...euronews: the most watched news channel in EuropeSubscribe! http://www.youtube.com/subscription_c... euronews is available in 13 languages: https://www.youtube.com/user/euronews...In English:Website: http://www.euronews.com/newsFacebook: https://www.facebook.com/euronewsTwitter: http://twitter.com/euronewsGoogle+: http://google.com/+euronewsVKontakte: http://vk.com/en.euronews
Loading playlists...