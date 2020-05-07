#MileyCyrus #HannahMontana #BrightMinded

Miley Cyrus Felt 'LOST' After Hannah Montana Ended!

Clevver News
4.69M
585 views

Transcript

The interactive transcript could not be loaded.
Rating is available when the video has been rented.
This feature is not available right now. Please try again later.
Published on May 7, 2020

More Celebrity News ►► http://bit.ly/SubClevverNews

#MileyCyrus #HannahMontana #BrightMinded

When Hannah Montana ended almost a decade ago, it was a sad time for all of us, including Miley Cyrus! Miley recently opened up about how challenging it was for her when the series went off the air.

What’s up? It’s Sussan Mourad here with Clevver News and many of us loved watching Miley Cyrus as Hannah Montana, so when the show ended, fans were heartbroken.

Like when any of our favorite shows end - we missed the characters, the cast, the music, the movies, you name it.


For More Clevver Visit:
Find us on Facebook: http://facebook.com/clevver
Keep up with us on Instagram: http://instagr.am/Clevver
Follow us on Twitter: http://twitter.com/ClevverTV
Tweet Me: http://www.twitter.com/sussan_mourad

Advertisement
When autoplay is enabled, a suggested video will automatically play next.

Up next

to add this to Watch Later

Add to