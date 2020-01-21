Zendaya & Timothee Chalamet Spotted Shopping Together & Ignite Relationship Rumors!

Published on Jan 21, 2020

Timothée Chalamet and Zendaya were just spotted out running errands together and now they’re either the friendship or relationship we didn’t know we needed. Either way, we stan these two.What’s up? It’s Sussan Mourad here with Clevver News and here’s some exciting news for you on this fine Tuesday… Zendaya and Timothée Chalamet were spotted shopping at one of my low-key favorite stores, Bed Bath & Beyond, this weekend in New York City.A BB&B employee send the selfie she took with the two stars to her friend who posted it on social media and obviously it popped off.The friend wrote quote, “TIMOTHÉE AND ZENDAYA HANGING OUT SAY ON GOD”And obviously the internet freaked out. But what some of these fans may or may not know is that Timothée and Zendaya are working on a new movie together called ‘Dune’ which comes out later this year.The film is currently in post-production, but clearly they hit it off so much during filming that they're tight enough now to do joint Bed Bath & Beyond trips. Which I can only imagine are the equivalent of Target trips, but even better, which personally I’ve always said are my ideal date.‘Dune’ is a reboot which is going to be an epic science fiction film based on the 1965 novel which is also called Dune.And lucky for us, it’s intended to be a part of a two part series so Z and Timothée will likely be hanging together even more.And while they play love interests on screen in Dune, it seems like they are likely just friends in real life.But we all know this isn’t the first time that fans have shipped Zendaya with a co-star. *cough* Tom Holland *cough*But anyway, Zendaya isn’t afraid to rave about working with Timothée.And some fans are wondering if T and Z were friends before working on Dune.Side note, shout out to another one of my faves, Rickey Thompson!Obviously we know that Zendaya landed that role and Tom Holland ended up getting the role of Spiderman.But Timothée has opened up about how he didn’t exactly nail that audition.He told the Hollywood Reporter that quote, “I read twice and I left sweating in a total panic.”He went on to say quote, “I called my agent, and I said, ‘Brian, I thought about this a lot and I have to go back and knock on that door and read again.’”So Timothée may have met Zendaya a couple times back then which laid the foundation for their friendship while working on Dune together.Sadly, Dune doesn’t come out until December of this year, so we’re going to have to wait to see these two on screen together but we will hopefully be seeing lots of them out and about before then.More Bed Bath and Beyond trips are welcome. And if they need another shopping buddy they can hit me up anytime, I’ve got about 1000 coupons to BB&B in my car right now.But we will likely be seeing more of Zendaya way before December if Euphoria season 2 comes out when I think it will.Ever since season 1 of Euphoria ended we have all been ready for season 2 and thankfully, a month after launching the show, HBO renewed it for a second season.And while the details for the season remain few and far between, the hype surrounding it certainly is not. Fans cannot wait for season 2. Me included!And here's what we know so far about season 2 far.It’s going to premiere in 2020. A teaser previewing HBO's 2020 releases included a slot for Euphoria's new season, although, the network didn't share the exact premiere date.But if I had to guess, I think it’s coming out this summer.Here’s why, season 1 debuted on June 16, and networks usually likes to follow some sort of tradition, so it seems likely that season 2 will come out this summer.We also know that Zendaya is coming back in her role as Rue.I know, I know before you gasp and say “WHAT WE CAN’T HAVE EUPHORIA WITHOUT ZENDAYA?!”Remember that Rue's story ended on a somewhat cliffhanger at the first season.But when the news was announced that they got renewed, Zendaya wrote quote, “Literally just got the call. Can’t say thank you enough for the support we’ve seen, wow…”So clearly she was excited to get back to filming and we can’t wait either.Her co-star Storm Reid also told Entertainment Weekly that quote, “Yes, our whole show is for your own interpretation, and I did see the things where people ask me if she was deceased or not, or if she had relapsed in the last episode.



