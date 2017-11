Published on Nov 2, 2017

FIFA Secretary General Fatma Samoura awarded the trophy of the FIFA Diversity Award 2017 to Soccer Without Borders, an organisation using football as the key tool to build the confidence and assist with the integration of young refugees in places like the United States and Uganda.



