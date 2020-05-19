#ArianaGrande #6ix9ine #JustinBieber

Ariana Grande Accused Of CHEATING The Charts By Tekashi 6ix 9ine!

Published on May 19, 2020

Ariana Grande and Justin Bieber are on top of the Billboard Hot 100 with “Stuck with U.” But one rapper is claiming the two CHEATED their way to the top of the chart! So, what’s true and what’s just plain jealousy?

What’s up everyone, it’s Sussan Mourad here with Clevver News and Tekashi 6ix9ine blasted Ariana, Justin and Billboard online, claiming he should be on top with his hit “Gooba.”

According to some data, 6ix9ine actually broke the YouTube record for most views by a hip-hop video in it’s first 24 hours. According to Hip Hop DX, his video had 43 million views in 24 hours. That’s a LOT of views people!


