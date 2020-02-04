Ashley Graham DEBUTS Baby Boy & Reveals His Name!

Published on Feb 4, 2020

Congrats to new parents Ashley Graham and Justin Ervin! They welcomed their baby boy on January 18th and they just revealed his name and the meaning behind it on her podcast.What’s up? It’s Emile Ennis Jr. here with Clevver News and Ashley Graham is officially a mom! We’ve all been along for the baby bump ride with Ashley on social media as she’s shared tons of stunning pregnancy photos since she announced that she was expecting.She also wasn’t afraid to have a little fun while rocking her baby bump.Ashley shared the news back in August that she and Justin were expecting.And since then we’ve just been counting down the days until these two became one of the newest coolest sets of parents in Hollywood.And that day is finally here! And that she did. Ashley had Justin on her podcast to talk about their baby boy. And for die hard fans, it was really exciting to see Justin sit down with Ashley and talk for 30 minutes on her podcast given how he’s usually more private.And “Love the support Justin has for Ashley. You’re lifting each up.”And this is actually the first time that Justin’s had his own episode on Ashley’s podcast “Pretty Big Deal.”They talked about advice they were given throughout the pregnancy and how they prepared to be the best parents they could be.But the part we were all waiting for came later in the video. They brought their baby boy on camera and finally revealed his name.And in case you missed that let me say it for ya again, his name is Isaac Menelik Giovanni Ervin and oh my gosh he is so tiny and cute!So let’s break down that long name. Justin admitted that since middle school, he has always wanted to name his son Isaac.But as for his 2nd name Menelik, well there’s a pretty significant meaning behind that name as well.Justin then revealed that everything in his name is pointing to legacy, including his 3rd name, Giovanni.They also talked about how their friend mentioned the name Giovanni while they were vacationing on the Amalfi Coast. Both Ashley and Justin have grandparents named John, and Justin has Italian roots, so they both thought Giovanni was a fitting nod.Then they went on to talk about the birth.Ashley opened up about her choice to give birth at her home, rather than a hospital.And we are just so glad that Isaac arrived happy and healthy and it was so great to see their little family all together on Ashley’s show.But I want to know what you guys think about all of this.Do you like the name they chose and the meaning behind each name? And what do you think about seeing more of Ashley and Justin together on camera?Let me know down in the comments below and feel free to leave some love for the new parents!After that, why don’t you dive in to more Clevver News by hitting that subscribe button and click that bell so you don’t miss any of our new stories. Then click right over here for more entertainment news. Thanks for hanging out with me here on Clevver News, I’m Emile Ennis Jr. and have a great day.



