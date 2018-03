Published on Mar 9, 2018

Canada's Cassie Sharpe earned 94.40 after only her first run of the Women's Freestyle Skiing Halfpipe. Run two went even better for the Canadian superstar - earning 95.80! Enough to earn her the Olympic gold medal.



See every Freestyle Skiing performance from PyeongChang here: http://bit.ly/2I55DIF



Subscribe to the official Olympic channel here: http://bit.ly/1dn6AV5



Visit the Olympic Channel, where the Games never end: http://www.olympicchannel.com