Skip navigation
Sign in
Search
Loading...
Close
This video is unavailable.
Watch Queue
Queue
Watch Queue
Queue
Remove all
Disconnect
The next video is starting
stop
Loading...
Watch Queue
Queue
__count__/__total__
YouTube Premium
Loading...
Get YouTube without the ads
Working...
Skip trial
1 month free
Find out why
Close
test
New China TV
Loading...
Unsubscribe from New China TV?
Cancel
Unsubscribe
Working...
Subscribe
Subscribed
Unsubscribe
556K
Loading...
Loading...
Working...
Add to
Want to watch this again later?
Sign in to add this video to a playlist.
Sign in
Share
Report
Need to report the video?
Sign in to report inappropriate content.
Sign in
More
Add translations
3
Like this video?
Sign in to make your opinion count.
Sign in
4
0
Don't like this video?
Sign in to make your opinion count.
Sign in
1
Loading...
Loading...
Rating is available when the video has been rented.
This feature is not available right now. Please try again later.
Scheduled for Dec 2, 2019
Category
News & Politics
Hide chat
Show chat
Autoplay
When autoplay is enabled, a suggested video will automatically play next.
Up next
DJI Mavic MINI Flight Test Review IN-DEPTH - How good is it...REALLY!?
- Duration: 29:22.
Dustin Dunnill
Recommended for you
29:22
National Geographic: Big,Bigger,Biggest:Dam S02E08
- Duration: 46:54.
officiallor9
Recommended for you
46:54
Everything and Nothing: What is Nothing? (Jim Al-Khalili) | Science Documentary | Science
- Duration: 59:07.
Reel Truth Science Documentaries
Recommended for you
New
59:07
New In Town
YouTube Movies
2009 · Drama
1:36:49
Lift off with a personal aerial vehicle - BBC Click
- Duration: 24:26.
BBC Click
Recommended for you
24:26
12 Most Amazing Treasures That Have Been Found Recently
- Duration: 14:08.
Amazing Stock
Recommended for you
New
14:08
Led Zeppelin: Dazed and Confused
YouTube Movies
Documentary
56:50
Investigation: Why is China on the move in the South Pacific? | 60 Minutes Australia
- Duration: 22:52.
60 Minutes Australia
Recommended for you
22:52
Secret Reasons You Don't Know About Everyday Things
- Duration: 9:09.
BE AMAZED
Recommended for you
9:09
2020 November Democratic Debate in Atlanta | The Daily Show
- Duration: 14:01.
The Daily Show with Trevor Noah
Recommended for you
14:01
Troll 2
YouTube Movies
Horror
1:34:58
Microgravity Will Change How We Make Everything
- Duration: 24:07.
Bloomberg
Recommended for you
24:07
Stephen Meyer: God and the Origin of the Universe
- Duration: 45:42.
Discovery Science
Recommended for you
45:42
The BEST Low Cost DRONES for BEGINNERS (part 1) - My Recommendations
- Duration: 12:54.
CAPTAIN DRONE
Recommended for you
12:54
Energy key area in Russia-China cooperation: expert
- Duration: 1:24.
New China TV
786 views
New
1:24
The Oxford Study Bible REB with the Apocrypha
- Duration: 29:00.
R. Grant Jones
Recommended for you
New
29:00
PBS NewsHour Weekend full episode December 1, 2019
- Duration: 22:19.
PBS NewsHour
Recommended for you
New
22:19
Most Expensive Mistakes in All History
- Duration: 14:27.
BE AMAZED
Recommended for you
14:27
2020 Democratic Debate - SNL
- Duration: 12:17.
Saturday Night Live
Recommended for you
12:17
I Was Wrong About The Mavic Mini
- Duration: 12:22.
OriginaldoBo
Recommended for you
12:22
Language:
English
Location:
United States
Restricted Mode:
Off
History
Help
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
About
Press
Copyright
Creators
Advertise
Developers
Terms
Privacy
Policy & Safety
Send feedback
Test new features
Loading...
Working...
Sign in
to add this to Watch Later
Add to
Loading playlists...