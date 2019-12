Published on Dec 11, 2019

At the 2016 Summer Olympics, the Indian freestyle wrestling star Sakshi Malik won the bronze medal in the 58kg category and became the first Indian female wrestler to win a medal at the Olympic Games.

Enjoy watching her road to glory during the Summer Olympic Games in Rio 2016!



