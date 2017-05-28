Published on May 28, 2017

Thomas Pesquet reflects on living on the International Space Station after his six-month Proxima mission. Beyond science and technology the voyage often reveals more than the destination. A message for all humans.



As Marcel Proust wrote in his book The Prisoner: "The only true voyage of discovery, … would be not to visit strange lands but to possess other eyes, to behold the universe through the eyes of another, of a hundred others, to behold the hundred universes that each of them beholds, that each of them is."



The footage was shot with the Space Station’s highest resolution camera at resolutions between 4K and 6K and available here in Ultra High Definition (3840x2160 pixels). Download the full high-resolution file from ESA’s video archive: ///INSERT LINK ///



During Proxima, Thomas performed around 50 scientific experiments for ESA and France’s space agency CNES as well as take part in many research activities for the other Station partners.



The mission is part of ESA’s vision to use Earth-orbiting spacecraft as a place to live and work for the benefit of European society while using the experience to prepare for future voyages of exploration further into the Solar System.



