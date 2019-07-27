Is It Possible to Race a Perfect BMX Lap?

Published on Jul 27, 2019

The series that examines the next step in a sport’s evolution asks if BMX athletes can ever race a perfect lap: Watch Tory Nyhaug, the Canadian BMX rider, trying to race it.



This series explores if it is possible to conquer some of the sports’ final frontiers and who might achieve such superhuman feats. http://bit.ly/Possible_EN









