Ngari-Central Tibet Interconnection Project阿里与藏中电网联网工程

Published on Oct 14, 2019

Ngari-Central Tibet Interconnection Project, the power transmission and transformation project with the world's highest altitude, has started construction on September17,2019. It will ending the long history of separate grid operations in Tibet’s Ngari region:

http://www.sgcc.com.cn/html/sgcc_main...

阿里与藏中电网联网工程位于西藏中西部，连接西藏最偏远海拔最高的阿里地区和藏中电网，是中国国家电网收官之作：

http://www.xizang.gov.cn/xwzx/jdxw/20...

http://www.cec.org.cn/zdlhuiyuandongt...

中国在2015年实现全国人人用电，明年阿里藏中联网工程完工后将实现全国统一大电网，装机20亿千瓦以上。对即将到来的新能源革命有不可估量的意义：光伏、风电是不稳定的，但不同地区光伏风电的波动会互相平衡，电网越大波动越小。