A Marathon in the Most Isolated Country in the World | Running in North Korea

Published on Mar 7, 2020

“Running in North Korea” captures the journey of Olympians Aimee Fuller and Mirjam Jaeger as they travel to Pyongyang to participate in the 2019 Mangyongdae Prize International Marathon and meet fellow Olympians from the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea. Fuelled by curiosity, wonder and a wish to connect with athletes no matter their nationality, this original documentary is an inside look at the isolated country and showcases the power of sports to go beyond politics.



Subscribe to the official Olympic channel here & hit the bell! 🔔: http://bit.ly/SubscribeOlympic



Visit the Olympic Channel, where the Games never end: http://www.olympicchannel.com