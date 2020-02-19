The Weeknd SHADES Selena Gomez & Wants Babies With Bella Hadid?!?

Published on Feb 19, 2020

The Weeknd dropped his brand new song “After Hours” last night, where he gets all up in his feels about wanting to start a family, but would it really be a Weeknd hit without a few cryptic lines about a past flame…



The Weeknd has a few regrets he needs to get off his chest…



He dropped his new song “After Hours” last night, and fans were quick to notice a few truth bombs surrounding breaking an exes heart, making babies, and… the process of making babies...



The song gives off some major Weeknd-throwback-“Trilogy”-era vibes, and contains lyrics of longing for one of his exes.



He says QUOTE, “Oh, baby/Where are you now when I need you most? I'd give it all just to hold you close/Sorry that I broke your heart, your heart.”



He also promised to quote “treat you better than I did before” and to “hold you down and not let you go.”

At first thought, fans were SURE this song was about Bella Hadid as the two have been rumored to be dating again, but have not confirmed their back-on relationship although he did spend the holidays in New York City with Bella and the Hadid family.

The lyrics also add that, “This time I won’t break your heart,” and at one point Abel also takes ownership for the breakup.

He said, “I know it's all my fault/Made you put down your guard. I know I made you fall/I said you were wrong for me/I lied to you, I lied to you, I lied to you/Can't hide the truth.”

BUT, here’s where it gets interesting.



Some of the next lyrics suggest that maybe he’s not fully singing about Bella, and instead, gives some insight into his relationship with Selena Gomez. Check it out:



Was it just me or did the lyrics “I stayed with her in spite of you” hit a little different than the rest of the lyrics?

It could be that this line is hinting that around the time he and Selena dated back in 2017 in between he and Bella’s first split, that he stayed with her to spite Bella…





I’m curious to hear what you guys think about this. Was this lyric about Selena?? so be sure to share all your thoughts down here in the comments.



Tons of fans have already weighed in on the cryptic lyrics, suggesting that Bella may not be too thrilled about the new track.



One fan posted a GIF of Kim K. in total “we need to talk” mode, writing, “Bella Hadid calling The Weeknd after hearing “After Hours.”



Another went IN on the research, and alluding to the similarity between his and Selena Gomez’ lyrics to “Crowded Room”, tweeting, “Is The Weeknd's "After Hours" song about Selena Gomez. He said "Alone in this Crowded Room" a lyric/song from Selena's album, a song about him.”



The plot thickens...



But then we move onto the topic of baby makin’ in the song where Abel admits, “I wanna share babies/Protection, we won't need/Your body next to me/Is just a memory/I'm fallin’ in too deep/Without you, I'm asleep/It's on me, only me/Talk to me/Without you, I can't breathe.”



He also vowed to “never let you down again.”



Seriously you guys, there is A LOT going on here, but we all know that The Weeknd’s best songs follow heartbreak.



Fans are literally praising the two for the way things panned out, writing tweets like, “When Bella Hadid breaks his heart, we all win.”



And “LETS GOOOOOOOOO. this song is 100% about bella.”



However, the verdict is clearly still out, so I gotta know what you guys think about the song, and if it really could be about his most recent ex.



Thanks so much for tuning in, I'm your host I'm Sussan Mourad and I'll see you next time.





