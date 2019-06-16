Miedema and the Orange army rock Valenciennes | Women’s World Cup Daily

Published on Jun 16, 2019

Vivianne Miedema grabbed a brace as the Orange army invaded Valenciennes and the Netherlands secured their place in the Round of 16. Meanwhile in Grenoble, Canada took on New Zealand, secured victory and booked their ticket to the knockouts on yet another incredible day of the FIFA Women's World Cup.



Tatiyana and Nabil will be here every day, bringing you the ultimate World Cup experience.



