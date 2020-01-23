Halsey APOLOGIZES For Controversial Joke!

Published on Jan 23, 2020

Today something really unfortunate happened with Halsey and let me say she’s doing Damage Control! What’s up guys it’s Drew Dorsey here with Clevver News and Halsey recently dropped her latest album “Manic”. It came out last week and reviews for the album are still rolling in.Well, one of those reviews came out today from Pitchfork. And let’s just say it was, uh, less than stellar.In fact the reviews were so bad that they garnered not one but two tweets from Pitchfork about the album.AKA boring.Well, apparently Halsey saw the reviews and did not agree! Which is nothing new in the music world. Artists disagree with negative reviews of their album all the damn time. But Halsey’s reaction was certainly something new. Though her comment was certainly drastic, it gets worse. Because as it turns out, Pitchfork’s headquarters are based in One World Trade Center in New York.Like, the world trade center. Like, 9/11 world trade center.Sooo obviously Halsey, nor I for that matter, were aware of this fact when she tweeted it! Sure, wishing any basement collapsed on a group of employees isn’t good. But it makes it downright treasonous to call for the collapse of the world trade center. Again, of course Halsey didn’t know that Pitchfork was run out of the World Trade Center, and she is not a terrorist threat against this country. So there were plenty of jokes were made at the expense of Halsey! Like this person who said “halsey’s on the no-fly list now”And another said “losing my mind thinking about the person on halsey’s team who had to tell her she just called for the collapse of one world trade”Well, Halsey eventually saw the impact of the high crime she unknowingly committed and went into damage control mode.I don’t know if the people at Pitchfork would think it’s a harmless joke! Or the innocent people at Bon Appetite for that matter.People who aren’t necessarily fans of either Halsey or Pitchfork came in to defend the innocent souls at the Bon Appetite Test Kitchen, which also films in the world trade center.A man parodied the role of a faux-entertainment news outlet and said “pop news: halsey getting a 6.5 review and immediately joining al qaeda, bon appetit crew caught in the crossfire”Halsey though continued to take things into her own hands, cryptically tweeting “click bait garbage” after deleting her threats to Pitchfork. What do you guys think? Is this all funny or do you think that it was wrong for Halsey to say that, regardless of where the Pitchfork offices are? Let me know in the comments below.And then click that subscribe button down below if you haven’t already!



