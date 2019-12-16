Nikita Dragun Opens Up About Bretman Rock's Boyfriend!

Published on Dec 16, 2019

More Celebrity News ►► http://bit.ly/SubClevverNews

What’s up guys it’s Sussan Mourad here with Clevver News and once again, Nikita took our collective breath away with just how incredible she looked.Even if she didn’t walk the carpet with three men on leashes this time. We caught up with Nikita Dragun on the STREAMYS red carpet where she was stunting in full effect and showing us exactly how it’s done. And when it came to Nikita being at the Streamy’s, this was surprisingly her first time...And not only was Nikita invited - she was nominated for Beauty influencer of the year.She went up against other major players in the industry, like James Charles and Jeffree Star. And guess what? She took home the prize! Nikita is an inspiring woman who inspires many being an advocate for LGBTQ+ rights. And she looks fantastic while she’s doing it. And Nikita doesn’t only inspire followers with her speeches on stage like we saw her do at the Streamys, but also her social platforms. If you’ve been a fan and follower for a while, you would know about her late night fridge talks that I personally like to call her Ted Talks…. So while I pitched Nikita the idea of a ‘Fridge Ted Talk Series’, there is actually another series in the works that is actually happening.And it should be coming to your snapchat discover page sometime in early 2020.“Nikita Unfiltered” was announced in September as one of the new Snapchat shows coming to the platform early next year.It will be a documentary series that gives us an inside look at the beauty mogul’s personal and private life.We certainly cannot wait to watch. 2019 was a big year for Nikita and we can only imagine what 2020 is going to shape up like. However, in looking at the year that was and the beauty community, one can’t help but ask about cancel culture.And when talking to Nikita, it’s difficult to not think about Victoria’s Secret, particularly in light of the public struggles the brand has had with its image and particularly because Nikita has been so vocal in her response to the brand and its former stance on trans women….Of course the last time we caught up with Bretman Rock at The People’s Choice Awards we asked him about his girl Nikita. And as Bretman was in town on the day of the Streamy’s….Wish we could all be neighbours with Bretman and Nikita. Life would always be so entertaining!And it’s no secret we’re all just dying to learn more about Bretman’s mystery man, we respect Bretman’s privacy and know he will reveal more when he’s ready, buuuuuuuut we couldn’t help but ask Nikita what Bretman’s boo is like. These two have been friends forever. In April of this year, videos of them at Coachella went viral and expanded the reach of their followers tenfold. This year was also full of so many fun viral moments, so when it came to Nikita’s fave?And to wrap things up we needed to ask for Nikita’s answers to some of life’s most burning questions like….Ahhh well there you have it! It’s always an absolute blast chatting to Nikita. But right now I want to turn it over to you. Were you excited about Nikita’s win at the Streamys?

And are you looking forward to learning more about Bretman’s boo? Chat it out in the comments below.After that, make sure you’re subscribed to clevver news. Click that button down below if you haven’t already! I’m Sussan Mourad and I’ll catch you later!



For More Clevver Visit:

Find us on Facebook: http://facebook.com/clevver

Keep up with us on Instagram: http://instagr.am/Clevver

Follow us on Twitter: http://twitter.com/ClevverTV

Tweet Me: http://www.twitter.com/sussan_mourad