Published on Nov 10, 2019

Shilin to Luxi expressway is the 2nd section of Kunming to Guangnan expressway,although no high bridge in this section(the highest bridge in this section is Xilong Bridge with 57m pier,guess only about 70m high),next section Luxi to Qiubei expressway including 930m span cable-stayed bridge Nanpanjiang Bridge Puzhehei:

http://www.zctpt.com/traffic/94900.html

470m high,380m tower,will become the tallest bridge in the world.(The tallest bridge according to tower height)