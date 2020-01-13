Zendaya STUNS At 2020 Critics' Choice Awards & Gwyneth Paltrow Speaks Out!

Published on Jan 13, 2020

The Critics Choice Awards happened last night, and this morning we woke up to news that the nominees for this year’s Academy Awards were released. But the only thing that I’m thinking about is that outfit that Zendaya wore last night on the critic’s choice red carpet.What’s up guys it’s Sussan Mourad here with Clevver News and last night I was lucky enough to see Zendaya IN THE FLESH while I was covering the Blue Carpet of The Critics Choice Awards and not going to lie, I needed a few moments to catch my breath after she walked by and waved.Z was nominated at last night’s Critics Choice Awards for her role in Euphoria.She got the nomination for Best Actress in a Drama Series, which she ended up missing out on to Regina King for her role in Watchmen.But honestly, for 23 year old Zendaya, it was an honor just to be nominated with all of the legendary actresses that she can now call her peers. She was nominated alongside Christine Baranski, Olivia Coleman, Nicole Kidman, and MJ Rodriguez.And while she didn’t win the award, she certainly won the red carpet!She wore this very cool, very futuristic two piece outfit that honestly defied the laws of gravity. But before we get into the outfit, just look at her incredible hair! And look how effortlessly she tosses her braids to the side.Or how it hangs over the chair so it doesn’t get in the way of her, uh, I actually don’t know what she’s eating.And then we have that top.Which looks like its made of, well, I also don’t know for sure, hard plastic maybe?I mean, yeah. They hit the nail on the head with that one.They replied to the photos that she posted of herself and said,Well I’m glad that that’s settled! Sorry everyone, you won’t be finding this off the rack at Nordstroms. The outfit was made by designer slash fellow producer Tom Ford. And it was a full circle moment, as Zendaya also wore Tom Ford to the premiere of Euphoria last June.It was certainly a unique outfit, but one that has actually been seen before.Gwenyth Paltrow wore her own mold on the cover of Harper’s Bazaar in their newest February issue. So maybe the molded breast plate is shaping up to be the first trend of the decade. “Shaping”. Get it? Ok im done.All in good spirit, Gwenyth praised Zendaya’s outfit on the red carpet. She replied to a photo of her, saying “Thank God I can say I have something in common with Zendaya,”But of course a lot of fans were quick to point out that they already had something in common - they were both in spiderman.But Gwenyth is not the only star who was obsessed with Zendayas look!.

Anyway, besides Regina King, other winners from the Critic’s Choice Awards included Renee Zellweger for “Judy”, Brad Pitt for “Once Upon a Time in Hollywood”, Laura Dern for ‘Marriage Story” and Greta Gerwig for “Little Women”Fleabag also dominated the comedy television categories, taking the awards for both best actress and best supporting actor, as well as best comedy series. Besides Zendaya, Nicole Kidman was also one of the best dressed in this long patterned black dress, who I was lucky enough to interview on the carpet. Nicole also got to meet the cast of schitt’s creek on the carpet.The official account of Schitt’s Creek shared photos of the encounterAnd the Hollywood Reporter also shared a video of them meeting for the first time.So that’s all I’ve got for you guys this time. Did you watch the Critics Choice? And Did you love Zendaya’s look like me? Let me know what you think in the comments below.







