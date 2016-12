Uploaded on Jan 16, 2009

Michael Strautmanis, Director of Public Liaison and Intergovernmental Affairs, brings the Citizen's Briefing Book discussion to a close. Be sure to submit your idea to the new president before Sunday, Jan. 18, 2009 at 6pm EST at http://citizensbriefingbook.change.gov and submit your own ideas.



