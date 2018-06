Published on Jun 14, 2018

The electric atmosphere, the incredible fans, the thumping tackles, the last gasp winners, the underdog fairytales, the biggest stars on the planet, the surprise packages, the despairing defeats and the joyous victories. This is the World Cup and this is what makes the World Cup so great! Bring on Russia 2018!



Find out where to watch live: fifa.tv/watch2018



More from Russia 2018: https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list...



More World Cup stories: https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list...



Follow all the action from Russia across the FIFA Platforms:

👉 http://www.youtube.com/fifa

👉 http://www.facebook.com/fifaworldcup

👉 http://www.twitter.com/fifaworldcup

👉 http://www.instagram.com/fifaworldcup