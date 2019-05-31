Top Tennis singles Golden Slam winners! | Top Moments

Published on May 31, 2019

The Golden Slam is something most people can only dream about achieving, but for these Olympians, it is a career highlight! A Golden Slam refers to the achievement when an individual wins all four major championships and the Olympic Gold medal. Enjoy this look back at the top tennis singles Golden Slam winners.



Featuring:

4 - Andre Agassi - Atlanta 1996

3 - Rafa Nadal - Beijing 2008

2 - Serena Williams - London 2012

1 - Steffi Graf - Seoul 1988





