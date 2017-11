Published on Nov 29, 2017

From Torino to Sochi, all women's Figure Skating Olympic medallists come together for the ultimate figure skating performance. Which is your favourite?



Sochi 2014

Gold - Adelina Sotnikova

Silver - Yuna Kim

Bronze - Carolina Kostner



Vancouver 2010

Gold - Yuna Kim

Silver - Mao Asada

Bronze - Joannie Rochette



Torino 2006

Gold - Shizuka Arakawa

Silver - Sasha Cohen

Bronze - Irina Slutskaya



Subscribe to the official Olympic channel here: http://bit.ly/1dn6AV5