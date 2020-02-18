Nicki Minaj Reveals PREGNANCY?!?

Published on Feb 18, 2020

Nicki Minaj is spreading those pregnancy rumors -- at least that’s what fans think anyway. The “Yikes” rapper has the internet buzzing today. For two reasons…



But we’ll get to that in just a second. What’s up guys, I’m Drew Dorsey with Clevver News and not gonna lie, we’ve been on Nicki Minaj baby bump watch for a while now, ever since the rapper got married last year, announced her “retirement” from music -- although that didn’t stick -- and declared she’s ready to be a mother. So… is Nicki expecting a little bundle of joy??



Fans certainly think so after the rapper posted this photo onto instagram. Nicki is leaning into her husband, Kenneth Petty, and you may notice she’s got her arms concealing her stomach. She wrote:



When u let ya man drunk friend take y’all pics. I got 2 days of pics that all look like this. But there’s a lot to celebrate. #Yikes deleting this soon lol



The ominous post got fans scratching their heads… What could Nicki and Kenneth be celebrating??



This user wrote “Pregnant??”



And this user thought the same thing:

“You pregnant sis? That’s what you celebrating?



Well… Nicki didn’t confirm or deny the pregnancy speculation, but she did answer her fans in an even more mysterious way.



On twitter, the rapper responded to this fan who wrote:

i wonder what the emojis are for, what you celebrating



Nicki wrote back: Life!!



I guess you could interpret “Life” in a few different ways… New life, as in a new baby. Life in general, as in things in Nicki’s life are great. Or maybe even life as in just happy to be alive. We’re just gonna have to wait and see if Nicki reveals a pregnancy soon…



But we did say she got the internet talking for TWO reasons, and you guys aren’t even prepared for the second!



Shortly after posting the pic with Kenneth making some fans think she’s pregnant, Nicki posted a video to her instagram. The “Anaconda” rapper is engaging in some intense twerking -- like move over Miley, next level twerking. Take a look



“Nicki twerking” quickly began trendig with TONS of people loving the mastery skill level.



This person on twitter wrote: seeing nicki twerk just made my whole day



Nicki wrote: YASSSS!!!



As predicted, the twerking video did in fact trend on Hub a few hours later. And Nicki happily posted a screenshot on her instagram stories



I mean… if Nicki Minaj IS pregnant, she is certainly the number one twerking mom on the planet. I’m just saying.



Ok back to those baby rumors... The 37 year old rapper is bombarded with speculation pretty much 24/7, and she hasn’t been quiet about her desire to have a family.

Those rumors only intensified when Nicki suddenly married her high school boyfriend, Kenneth Petty, back in October. Fans thought perhaps, it was a shotgun wedding. The rapper addressed that speculation herself during an episode of Queen Radio.



“I’m not saying I’m pregnant. That’s the end goal. I think I have what I was striving for, just happiness. It was so hard to get to a happy place. Now that I’m there I don’t want to compromise that for anyone or anything.”



Having a family is certainly the end goal, but Nicki really does seem to be wanting to just celebrate life, like she said. She’s been preaching that message for months now.



While talking to Entertainment Tonight last year about getting married, the rapper made a point to not get caught up in the wedding itself, but focus on what’s making her the most happy:



We’re guessing Nicki isn’t stressing too much about when her long awaited family will come along. Thankfully, she DIDNT retire from rapping like she teased, and she’s been releasing new music periodically. And she seems to be perfectly happy with her new husband Kenneth.



One thing’s for sure… When she really IS pregnant, Nicki’s gonna let us know!



