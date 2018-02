Published on Feb 24, 2018

After faltering in her first attempt, Japan’s Midori Ito became the first woman to land a triple axel at the Olympic Winter Games.



The Olympic Winter Games is where the Impossible Happens. Relive those moments where athletes left us awestruck.



Subscribe to the official Olympic channel here: http://bit.ly/1dn6AV5



Visit the Olympic Channel, where the Games never end: http://www.olympicchannel.com