“Ten ways the Israel lobby ‘moves’ America” Grant F. Smith

Israel's Influence: Good or Bad for America?
3K
59,816 views

Transcript

The interactive transcript could not be loaded.
Rating is available when the video has been rented.
This feature is not available right now. Please try again later.
Published on Jul 25, 2016

An analysis of the history, size, scope and activities of Israel affinity organizations and their increasingly negative—but little known—impact on all Americans.

Panel: Israel’s influence on Congress and government agencies—Grant Smith, moderator

Conference: Israel's Influence: Good or Bad for America?
Washington, DC - March 18, 2016 at the National Press Club

This conference was organized by the American Educational Trust, publisher of the Washington Report on Middle East Affairs magazine, and the Institute for Research: Middle Eastern Policy, Inc. (IRmep)

Conference Organizer Websites: http://www.wrmea.org, http://www.IRmep.org

Conference Website: http://www.IsraelsInfluence.org

Advertisement
When autoplay is enabled, a suggested video will automatically play next.

Up next

to add this to Watch Later

Add to