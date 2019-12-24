Time to Refocus | All Around

Published on Dec 24, 2019

In the fifth episode of the gymnastics show All Around: The world championships are over and it’s time to look ahead to 2020. Angelina is back home enjoying family time after Stuttgart success; Yile, fresh off being crowned the best female athlete of the 2018 Asian Games, worries about returning from injury; and Morgan starts in on her new 2020 choreography.



All Around is the Olympic Channel's first original gymnastics documentary series, with new episodes released monthly until Tokyo 2020. Watch now!



