Most EXTRAVAGANT Celebrity Christmas Trees

Published on Dec 24, 2019

More Celebrity News ►► http://bit.ly/SubClevverNews



Let’s face it: Celebrity Christmas trees are like a status symbol in the land of Hollywood. A bigger tree means bigger ornaments, and the bigger the ornaments, well, you might as well consider yourself a royal. That said, it’s that time of year where we compare celebs and their Christmas trees that could basically light up an entire city, so let’s break it down, shall we?!



What’s up guys, it’s Emile Ennis Jr. back here on Clevver News, and leave it to the stars to make the holidays literally SHINE.



Celebrities don’t mess around when it comes to their Christmas trees, so why not start things off BIG? And I mean “big” as in grab a pair of shades before feasting your eyes upon Kylie Jenner’s large-and-in-charge masterpiece.



Each year, Ky has her Christmas tree delivered, assuming by way of giant crane, and she also decorates with a certain theme in mind. Last year, she went FULL gold, and in 2017 she went pretty in pink.



Her 20-foot-long masterpiece is basically the same square-footage as my apartment, and I’m tooootally fine, we’re fine guys.



Ariana Grande, on the other hand, turned things upside down for the holidays… literally. She posted a photo of her Christmas tree literally hanging from the ceiling, and I’m officially intrigued. On one hand, there’s that much more floor space for activities and presents?



Britney Spears’ Christmas tree looks like something out of a Hallmark Christmas movie. The high ceilings paired with the colorful centerpiece are truly a sight to see… just add some hot chocolate and Christmas music, and you’ve got yourself one heck of a holiday.



There’s nothing that screams JLo like decorating your giant Christmas tree while climbing a giant ladder in a pair of platformed stiletto boots. Tis the stylish season!



Last year, however, she played it safe and stayed on the ground while her wonderful fiance did the dirty work, so don’t worry, no queen was harmed in the making of this Christmas.



Mindy Kaling sure put the ‘pun’ in ‘punderful’ when it came to decorating for the holidays. With the help of some of her celeb friends, she was able to bring her home to life… Hollywood style.



She hung photos of Judy Garland on the garland of her staircase railing, added photos of Matthew McConaughey to make a “Matthew McCona-Tree”, and my personal favorite, she draped pics of Chris Pine on the tree branches, dubbing it a “Chris Pine Tree”.



Other celeb sightings in the Kaling household included Margaret Cho-Flake and Michael Candy Caine. Well done, Mindy, well done.



Kris Jenner might’ve taken a page out of her daughter’s book… or should it be the other way around? Multiple smaller trees lined the entryway of the momager’s home, andddd also that giant… red… Transformer-esque teddy bear?



To each their own, but leave it to the KarJenners to go full 180 from your average Christmas decor. On that note, if there’s anyone who definitely took a page out of Kris’ book, Steve Harvey takes the cake.



The gameshow host transformed his living room into a winter wonderland, complete with blue hues up and down the tree… annnnd there’s those robotic animals again… but rather than a polar bear, Steve opted for smaller blue penguins. Again, to each their own.



So not only did it take a giant ladder for Kelly Rowland to reach anywhere near the top of her Christmas tree, I think my favorite part about what’s going on in Kelly’s living room is the fact that she’s also rocking out to a Destiny Child Christmas album.



Now if only we could get further documentation of Destiny’s Child IRL and their families celebrating the holidays together… we can dream, right?



So Kevin Jonas might not have decorated his Christmas tree himself, but can you blame the guy? He’s now busy rebirthing his family boy band on a world tour. That said, there is literally no room for ornaments to hang on his tree due to the gazillion yards of ribbon, bows and lights… on that note, do you guys even spot a tree?



And finally, the queen of Christmas herself, Mariah Carey, is ready to serve you some Christmas leeewwwkks. The “All I Want For Christmas” maven would never let us down and NOT do Christmas BIG.



I don’t make the rules, guys. But that completes our list of the best celeb Christmas trees, so right now I gotta hear which tree really “wowed” you, so get to talking down here in the comments.



After that, click right over here for another new video and don’t forget to hit that subscribe button for even more holiday cheer. Thanks for joining me, I’m Emile Ennis Jr. and happy holidays friends!





For More Clevver Visit:

Find us on Facebook: http://facebook.com/clevver

Keep up with us on Instagram: http://instagr.am/Clevver

Follow us on Twitter: http://twitter.com/ClevverTV

Tweet Me: http://www.twitter.com/emileennisjr