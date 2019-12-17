Emma Chamberlain's Starting A New Career!

Published on Dec 17, 2019

If you are a fan of Emma Chamberlain’s you know that she loves a few things in this world more than anything else. Her chapstick, soul cycle, plums, and of course, coffee. So it’s no surprise that she’s getting into ONE of these businesses!What’s up? It’s Drew Dorsey here with Clevver News and as if Emma Chamberlain needed something else to add to her already impressive resume, she might be taking on a totally new business venture in 2020.Emma has been teasing an announcement on her Instagram stories which is supposed to be revealed on December 22nd. She’s been sharing a countdown and has said how excited she is. On her story Emma wrote quote, “I’m so excited this has always been a big dream of mine” and she even included little coffee beans in her stories.But fans seemed to have confirmed the surprise by finding the Instagram account for Emma’s upcoming coffee company called “Chamberlain Coffee.”The account says coming soon and has the date of December 22nd on it, the same day as Emma’s big reveal. And fans are flooding the comment section with excitement for Emma and her new endeavour.So it looks like Emma is getting into the coffee biz and we couldn’t be more excited for her!This move totally makes sense for Emma because we already know she's obsessed with coffee, and she just posted a 13 minute coffee chain review to YouTube earlier this month.In that video description she wrote quote, “if you can't tell, im passionate about coffee. i guess.”So maybe she was even hinting at her coffee company before we knew! And if you’re an OG Emma fan you remember her Coffee Queen music video from back in 2017 which she put on her account Lil Moop.

So the girl loves coffee and now she’s going to be making her own and we just can’t wait to try it.As someone who loves coffee so much, I am sure Emma will be going all out on flavor and taste and so we will just be anxiously awaiting the full announcement in a couple days.Hopefully we get more details then.But as successful as this year has been for Emma from new brand partnerships to attending fashion week, there has also been some struggles.Emma opened up to Adam Rippon who interviewed her for Nightline about staying authentic.They talked about her mental health and why she’s been so open about it on social media with her audience.Emma said she doesn’t think talking about your anxiety or depression should be taboo at all.She also talked about how she is going to start getting help on her YouTube channel with things like editing which she has always done herself.It’s an over 40 hour editing process which kept Emma pulling all nighters while trying to push out new content. Leaving her with basically no time for a personal life at all.And when Adam asked Emma where she sees herself in 10 years she said with a cute husband/boyfriend and with babies.So we can’t wait to see what the next decade brings for Emma. I mean we all know she has a man in her life now, we see you Aaron Hull. But I want to know what you guys think about all of this.Are you excited for Emma’s coffee company? Or do you think she could also be announcing something else?



