Nicki Minaj DRAGGED For Rosa Parks Reference In New Song!

Published on Feb 4, 2020

From the looks of it, Nicki Minaj is indeed back to making new music despite previous talks of retirement and she’s even stirring up controversy with her new lyrics.What’s up? It’s Emile Ennis Jr. here with Clevver News and Nicki Minaj is being slammed by some fans after she posted a teaser of her new song that features a Rosa Parks related lyric.She shared this video of she and her hubby on social media writing quote, “#Yikes I play tag & u #IT for life. #Yikes You a clown you do IT for likes”But one line in particular from the preview has received some backlash online, as Nicki name-drops the late civil rights activist, Rosa Parks.And in case you forgot who Rosa Parks is, she was a civil rights activist who refused to give up her seat to a white passenger on a segregated bus in Montgomery, Alabama back in 1955. Her defiance sparked the Montgomery Bus Boycott and its success launched nationwide efforts to end racial segregation of public facilities. So some fans are upset by Nicki’s lyric for name dropping Rosa, who’s 107th birthday would’ve been today, but others are defending the lyric. Fans are torn on the matter and have taken to Twitter to hash it out.But the Barbz are taking to Twitter to have Nicki’s back and explain the lyric.I’m sure you remember that back in September Nicki tweeted about being “retired.”On September 5th, she wrote quote, “I’ve decided to retire & have my family. I know you guys are happy now. To my fans, keep reppin me, do it til da death of me, in the box- cuz ain’t nobody checkin me. Love you for LIFE”But everyone was a little confused by this announcement because she quickly deleted that tweet. And just a couple weeks later, Nicki seemingly broke her retirement by releasing the track “Fendi” with PnB Rock and Murda Beats. And she’s recently been featured on songs with artists like Megan Thee Stallion, Meghan Trainor, and more, but it looks like now she’s back with new music of her own.And with all of the retirement talk behind her, Nicki seems to be ready to launch into her next era of music with Mr. Petty by her side. And fans can’t wait to hear more of it.So it looks the fans are ready whenever you are Nicki. Fingers crossed for new music soon.I know you have some thoughts, so let’s discuss down in the comments! What do you think about Nicki’s new lyrics in Yikes? And when do you think she’ll be dropping the full song?Chat it out in the comments section.After that, why don’t you dive in to more Clevver News by hitting that subscribe button and click that bell so you don’t miss any of our new stories. Then click right over here for more entertainment news. Thanks for hanging out with me here on Clevver News, I’m Emile Ennis and have a great day.







