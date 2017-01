Published on Jan 23, 2017

After a debut at the Nanjing 2014 Youth Olympic Games, Brazil's best badminton player Ygor Coelho has realised his Olympic dreams at home thanks to his father's inspiring work in the Chacrinha community.



Visit the Olympic Channel, where the Games never end: http://www.olympicchannel.com



Subscribe to the official Olympic channel here: http://bit.ly/1dn6AV5