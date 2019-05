Published on May 21, 2019

China and Cuba are teaming up to revamp the island nation’s railroad system. The ambitious program, which includes these beautiful bright blue train cars, will modernize the country’s railways, putting them on par with the best in the world.









Cuba received its first shipment of 56 cars, out of a total of 240, on Monday. The other cars will arrive in batches of 80 from this year until 2021. The cars were acquired through a loan from China, payable in 15 years. #BeltandRoad #OBOR