China's Massive Discrimination issue

serpentza
554K
6,874 views
Rating is available when the video has been rented.
This feature is not available right now. Please try again later.
Published on Jul 12, 2019

Mainland Chinese society has an issue that quite honestly needs to be resolved...

C-milk's video on the tone deaf advert:
https://youtu.be/a0MGRQI-nH0

Stay Awesome China (my new documentary): https://vimeo.com/ondemand/stayawesom...
Discount code: STAYAWESOME

For Motorcycle adventures around the world, and a talk-show on two wheels go to ADVChina every Monday 1pm EST
https://www.youtube.com/advchina
The spies watching Chinese University students!
https://youtu.be/Dq6FU_htCEM

For a realistic perspective on China and world travel from an American father and a Chinese mother with two half-Chinese daughters go to Laowhy86 every Wednesday 1pm EST
https://youtu.be/mErixa-YIJE
Chinese Girl is disappointed with the USA:
https://youtu.be/W1G-SW8LzEo

For a no-nonsense on the street look at Chinese culture and beyond from China’s original YouTuber, join SerpentZA on Friday at 1pm EST
https://www.youtube.com/serpentza
Where China beats the USA:
https://youtu.be/uJFtpnDmYdU

Support Sasha and I on Patreon: http://www.patreon.com/serpentza
Join me on Facebook: http://www.facebook.com/winstoninchina
Twitter: @serpentza
Instagram: serpent_za

Advertisement
When autoplay is enabled, a suggested video will automatically play next.

Up next

to add this to Watch Later

Add to