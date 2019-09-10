9/11 Whistleblowers: William Rodriguez

Published on Sep 10, 2019

TRANSCRIPT: corbettreport.com/911whistleblowers/



As a janitor holding a master key to the North Tower of the World Trade Center on the morning of 9/11, William Rodriguez risked his life till the very moment of the building's destruction helping those trapped inside the Towers to escape. But carefully curated from most mainstream reports on Rodriguez' remarkarble story is an equally remarkable fact: This 9/11 hero is in fact a 9/11 whistleblower, someone who has contradicted the official story of the September 11th attacks from day one. This is his story.