Published on Jun 4, 2019

It is no secret that the advent of 5G era will change our life. But exactly how?



In Buenos Aires, Argentines got a chance to experience the next generation of wireless technology on Sunday at a booth of Argentinian mobile service Personal. The booth was jointly set up by Telecom Argentina, owner of Personal, and Huawei.



At the booth, visitors could play a virtual reality tennis game powered by the high-speed 5G network.