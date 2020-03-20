#exclusive #laurenjauregui #Lento

Lauren Jauregui Felt FREEDOM Going Solo!

Clevver News
4.65M
3,178 views

Transcript

The interactive transcript could not be loaded.
Rating is available when the video has been rented.
This feature is not available right now. Please try again later.
Published on Mar 20, 2020

More Celebrity News ►► http://bit.ly/SubClevverNews
#exclusive #laurenjauregui #Lento

Lauren Jauregui's NEW song & Video "Lento" dropped today! Clevver News got an exclusive interview with her to ask all of your burning questions! Stream "Lento" now!"

https://laurenjauregui.lnk.to/Lento

For More Clevver Visit:
Find us on Facebook: http://facebook.com/clevver
Keep up with us on Instagram: http://instagr.am/Clevver
Follow us on Twitter: http://twitter.com/ClevverTV
Tweet Me: http://www.twitter.com/emileennisjr

Advertisement
When autoplay is enabled, a suggested video will automatically play next.

Up next

to add this to Watch Later

Add to