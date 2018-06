Published on Jun 16, 2018

Despite the lack of official support for their sport, Cuban skateboarders dream of representing their country at the Olympic Games in 2020.



An exploration of the past, present and future of sports in Cuba at a time of unprecedented change and transformation: http://bit.do/ArribaCubaEN









