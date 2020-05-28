Fans Accuse Lady Gaga Of Using Katy Perry Song In 'Sour Candy' Ft. Blackpink!

Published on May 28, 2020

Lady Gaga is just hours away from dropping Chromatica, and to ease the anticipation she just dropped her collab with Blackpink called “Sour Candy,” buuuuut after a lot of fans believe that the song sounds oddly similar to another pop song, they’re having mixed thoughts.



First it was “Rain On Me” featuring Ariana Grande, and now we’ve been gifted the ultimate pop power song featuring the K-Pop quartet Blackpink to hold us over for the next few hours until the release of Gaga’s sixth studio album Chromatica.





