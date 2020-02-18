Daily Reading for Thursday, February 20th, 2020 HD

Published on Feb 18, 2020

Reading 1, James 2:1-9

1 My brothers, do not let class distinction enter into your faith in Jesus Christ, our glorified Lord.



2 Now suppose a man comes into your synagogue, well-dressed and with a gold ring on, and at the same time a poor man comes in, in shabby clothes,



3 and you take notice of the well-dressed man, and say, 'Come this way to the best seats'; then you tell the poor man, 'Stand over there' or 'You can sit on the floor by my foot-rest.'



4 In making this distinction among yourselves have you not used a corrupt standard?



5 Listen, my dear brothers: it was those who were poor according to the world that God chose, to be rich in faith and to be the heirs to the kingdom which he promised to those who love him.



6 You, on the other hand, have dishonoured the poor. Is it not the rich who lord it over you?



7 Are not they the ones who drag you into court, who insult the honourable name which has been pronounced over you?



8 Well, the right thing to do is to keep the supreme Law of scripture: you will love your neighbour as yourself;



9 but as soon as you make class distinctions, you are committing sin and under condemnation for breaking the Law.





Responsorial Psalm, Psalms 34:2-3, 4-5, 6-7

2 I will praise Yahweh from my heart; let the humble hear and rejoice.



3 Proclaim with me the greatness of Yahweh, let us acclaim his name together.



4 I seek Yahweh and he answers me, frees me from all my fears.



5 Fix your gaze on Yahweh and your face will grow bright, you will never hang your head in shame.



6 A pauper calls out and Yahweh hears, saves him from all his troubles.



7 The angel of Yahweh encamps around those who fear him, and rescues them.





Gospel, Mark 8:27-33

27 Jesus and his disciples left for the villages round Caesarea Philippi. On the way he put this question to his disciples, 'Who do people say I am?'



28 And they told him, 'John the Baptist, others Elijah, others again, one of the prophets.'



29 'But you,' he asked them, 'who do you say I am?' Peter spoke up and said to him, 'You are the Christ.'



30 And he gave them strict orders not to tell anyone about him.



31 Then he began to teach them that the Son of man was destined to suffer grievously, and to be rejected by the elders and the chief priests and the scribes, and to be put to death, and after three days to rise again;



32 and he said all this quite openly. Then, taking him aside, Peter tried to rebuke him.



33 But, turning and seeing his disciples, he rebuked Peter and said to him, 'Get behind me, Satan! You are thinking not as God thinks, but as human beings do.'



Support Catholic Online by Subscribing to our Channel:

https://www.youtube.com/c/catholiconl...



More on Daily Readings: https://www.catholic.org/bible/daily_...



Catholic Online Shopping: http://catholiconline.shopping/



[http://bit.ly/1SymkZN] Prayer Book Collection

[http://bit.ly/1q3ZrpU] Catholic Household Blessings and Prayers

[http://bit.ly/1N6YgLA] Praying the Rosary with Pope Francis

[http://bit.ly/1PS1ylT] Spiritual Thoughts Series

[http://bit.ly/204E1Wj] Divine Mercy Rosary

[http://bit.ly/1SbRs0t] Red Sacred Heart Rosary Bracelet

[http://bit.ly/1UW1fyN] Black Capped Our Father Sterling Silver Rosary

[http://bit.ly/1UIrqZm] Black Swarovski 14Kt Gold Rosary

[http://bit.ly/1Xf48rQ] Holy Family Holy Card

[http://bit.ly/1UTyBOP] GNT Leatherbound Bible

[http://bit.ly/1S8xLXo] New American Bible

[http://bit.ly/1RZVr6K] New Testament: Ignatius Catholic Study Bible



Light a Prayer Candle [http://bit.ly/1V6jjVj]



You Can Make a Difference Today - Donate Now [https://ycvf.org]