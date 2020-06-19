Sichuan 'Sauce Fried' Beef (川式酱烧牛肉)

Published on Jun 19, 2020

Sauce frying! Or, I guess, sauce... 'simmering'? Sauce... 'cooking'? This's kind of a tough one to translate lol.



Whatever the translation, this is certainly a classic flavor profile - and while not unique to Sichuan, definitely is quite popular there. This beef dish is made with a certain Sichuan-style sweet bean paste, which we'll be swapping for a miso-based sub (for ease of international replication). That said, I'm a total idiot and forgot in the video that there *is* one place you can buy the Sichuan-style sweet bean paste online! That is, our friends over at Mala Market (...doh!):



(If you're using that, use one packet - it should be about 1-2 tbsp. For this ingredient, it will not combine with the oil as much as the miso does - just cook in the same way for 1-2 minutes and trust us. Then, use ~1/2 tbsp of cornstarch in the slurry instead of ~1 tbsp.)



Written recipe'll be here at the normal time. Like, I promise this time haha. Will start writing after uploading/writing notes/getting back to a few comments here (should be a straightforward one).



As always, huge thank you to Trevor James a.k.a. the Food Ranger for being super chill and letting us continue to use stuff from his videos for B-Roll. The bit re Beijing Duck (I'm uh... gunna stop saying 'Peking Duck' I think) is from this video. Lots of good stuff there:



Outro Music: คิดถึงคุณจัง by ธานินทร์ อินทรเทพ

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

