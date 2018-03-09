The Historic Disappearance of Louis Le Prince

Watch Queue
Queue
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
This French inventor stepped onto a train... and disappeared from history
Unsolved has merch! Check it out here: https://goo.gl/nGhyrc
Watch on Amazon Instant Video: http://amzn.to/2nxA2q6
Watch on Hulu: https://hulu.tv/2FHqdMT
Check out our BuzzFeed Original Series channel on Roku: http://bit.ly/2DUnOlE
GET MORE BUZZFEED:
https://www.buzzfeed.com
https://www.buzzfeed.com/videos
https://www.youtube.com/buzzfeedvideo
https://www.youtube.com/boldly
https://www.youtube.com/buzzfeedblue
https://www.youtube.com/buzzfeedviolet
https://www.youtube.com/perolike
https://www.youtube.com/ladylike
BuzzFeedBlue
Sports, video games, Unsolved & more epic daily videos!
MUSIC
Licensed via Audio Network
SFX Provided By AudioBlocks
(https://www.audioblocks.com)
STILLS
Old Film Light Leaks Loop - with Audio (Full HD) TheMediaSuitcase/Getty Images
Black and white drawing of a toolbox ivan-96/Getty Images
Chemistry worktable duncan1890/Getty Images
Theater hall with red seat and wide blank white screen razihusin/Getty Images
Group of multi-ethnic business people Rawpixel/Getty Images
People in 19th century style dress 4x6/Getty Images
Archival papers bibikoff/Getty Images
Multiple silhouettes of business people 4x6/Getty Images
Close-up portrait of mature woman with short blond hair Vladimir Godnik/Getty Images
Set of various paint splatters
itchySan/Getty Images
Finger Print Distressed
ScottTalent/Getty Images
Vintage light bulbs
choness/Getty Images
England, Lancashire, Blackpool
Adrian Pope/Getty Images
vintage map of the world 1831
javarman3/Getty Images
London Pub with Jack the Ripper Theme
Alen MacWeeney/Getty Images
Boy Looking at Paintings in Museum
Randy Faris/Corbis/VCG/Getty Images
Torso of a murdered victim that washed up on a beach in Miami, Florida
Nathan Benn / Contributor/Getty Images
Crinan Canal at Lochgilphead, Argyll and Bute, Scotland, 19th Century duncan1890/Getty Images
Cropped Hand Holding Binoculars Against Lake Fokke Baarssen / EyeEm/Getty Images
Edison's First Motion Picture Camera Historical / Contributor/Getty Images
Laterna magica, Paris 1871, wood engraving, published in 1877 ZU_09/Getty Images
Close-Up Of Train On Railroad Track Michal Hulimka / EyeEm/Getty Images
Contours of Public Professions People OsAdiemus/Getty Images
Classic wild west steam train vostal/Getty Images
Mature man wearing a denim shirt Image Source/Getty Images
Magic Lantern manx_in_the_world/Getty Images
The Majestic Eiffel Tower in Paris Paulo Amorim/Getty Images
Newspaper stack abstract background series _ultraforma_/Getty Images
photo accessories ivan-96/Getty Images
Portrait of adult businessman wearing trendy suit and sitting studio Pinkypills/Getty Images
Phantasmagoria after Moreau in France Grafissimo/Getty Images
vintage portrait andipantz/Getty Images
money icons universal set rashadashurov/Getty Images
Set of trains icons isolated on white background. Design elements for logo, label, emblem, sign, brand mark. ioanmasay/Getty Images
Serious priviate eye in film noir style Alina555/Getty Images
Confident agent in trench coat, film noir cyano66/Getty Images
Inventor Of Cinematography Hulton Archive / Stringer/Getty Images
Diesel locomotive Barbulat/Getty Images
Multiple images of man stepping up and reaching high 4x6/Getty Images
Antique photo of paintings: Man portrait ilbusca/Getty Images
Shadow of a man on patterened sidewalk AlexLinch/Getty Images
Gun and automatic weapon vector icons. Military combat firearms pictograms MicrovOne/Getty Images
Man shooting himself in the head with a gun 4x6/Getty Images
Legal law concept image BCFC/Getty Images
four photographs of nature vetkit/Getty Images
Credits: https://www.buzzfeed.com/bfmp/videos/...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Working...
Loading playlists...